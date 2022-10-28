Dayton in process of town planning

DAYTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The Dayton town council held an open house for community members to give input on how to improve the town. The council hired a consulting company to put together its first comprehensive plan. It was made possible by funding from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Town Council President Jen Manago said it is important to hear what the community wants.
"Without a plan in place, things just kind of happen to us instead of happening for us," said Manago. "So this will give kind of an overview of the way things are gonna go everything won't happen overnight, but we'll have a plan in place."
People who went to the open house were able to write down and submit their ideas.
"Right now since we are envisioning some of the topics that have been brought to our attention is placemaking and kind of identity and really bringing you know distinctly Dayton town identity to the more forefront so when people get off the interstate, they know that they are in Dayton," SAID consultant Sam Wiser.
They were able to explain what they want added to the town.