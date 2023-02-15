Dave Murtaugh Reflect On The Life And Legacy Of Dave Heath

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – We previously touched on the legacy that Dave Health left in Tippecanoe County. But now we have the opportunity to hear from one of the people that knew him best.
Heath's successor as Tippecanoe County Sheriff, Dave Murtaugh knew Heath on both a personal and professional level.
Heath and Murtaugh worked at the Sheriff's department together all but two and a half years during Murtaugh's time there.
As Sheriff, Heaths did a number of monumental things for the department and community.
He was able to build a new jail, bring 9-1-1 to Tippecanoe county and made the county one of the first departments in the state to have an 800 trunked radio system.
Murtaugh says Heath "Set the bar for the sheriff's department."
“He was a true leader. He loved law enforcement. That was his passion from when he was in high school . When I did my internship in college I rode with Dave and got to know him not just as a law enforcement person but as a dedicated public servant and he's done a lot for this community.” Murtaugh says.
Giving Heath credit for not only setting the bar for the sheriff's department...but also what he did as mayor.
Murtaugh goes on to add "If he had a strong desire to see something to the finish...he wanted to make sure things were done and things were done right."
He also reflects on some of the things Heath accomplished as Mayor.
“Columbian park, a badly needed swimming pool was replaced with a wonderful water park and downtown, the holiday inn was his idea. So there's just a lot of things that he should be credited for.”
Beyond knowing him as a dedicated Sheriff and Mayor, Murtaugh also knew Dave Heath as a friend.
Murtaugh shared with News 18 that Heath introduced him to his wife and the two watched their kids grow up together.