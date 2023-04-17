Darlington man dies after train hits car

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Darlington man died and another person is in the hospital after getting hit by a train in Montgomery County.
Authorities were called to the train tracks on Nucor Road around 10:45 p.m. Thursday for reports of a train hitting a car.
Investigators say the driver, 33-year-old Timothy Perrice, was heading north on Nucor Road when he came to the tracks, which had the bars down and crossing lights flashing.
Officers say he went around the bars and got stuck on the tracks where the train hit the car from the driver's side.
Lifesaving efforts were attempted but Perrice died at the scene while his passenger was flown to an Indianapolis hospital.
That person's condition is currently unknown.