 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS THROUGH EARLY EVENING...

...NEAR FREEZING TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT TONIGHT...

Windy conditions are expected through this evening. West and
southwest winds to 25 mph will gust to 40 mph at times through
early evening.

The winds will ease up tonight and skies will clear. This will
allow temperatures to come close to freezing and some patchy
frost to develop over southwestern sections.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and knock down
small tree limbs. Drivers should use caution, especially in high
profile vehicles on north-south roadways.

Darlington man dies after train hits car

  • 0
Darlington man dies after train hits car

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Darlington man died and another person is in the hospital after getting hit by a train in Montgomery County.

Authorities were called to the train tracks on Nucor Road around 10:45 p.m. Thursday for reports of a train hitting a car.

Investigators say the driver, 33-year-old Timothy Perrice, was heading north on Nucor Road when he came to the tracks, which had the bars down and crossing lights flashing.

Officers say he went around the bars and got stuck on the tracks where the train hit the car from the driver's side.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted but Perrice died at the scene while his passenger was flown to an Indianapolis hospital.

That person's condition is currently unknown.

Recommended for you