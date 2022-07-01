Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river.
Good news for the Greater Lafayette community, gas seems to have dropped below $5 a gallon at most stations in our community.
In Lafayette, the Circle K on Cougill Lane has gas for $4.62 a gallon.
In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas for $4.75 per gallon.
Remember, these prices can change at any second.
To keep a close eye on gas in the area, click HERE.