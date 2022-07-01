 Skip to main content
...HEAT INDEX VALUES TO NEAR 100 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY
EVENING...

The combination of temperatures in the lower and middle 90s and
dew point temperatures in the lower 70s will result in heat
index values near 100 degrees through early evening.

If you are outside, make sure you drink plenty of water and take
breaks in the shade or indoors.

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. 

Good news for the Greater Lafayette community, gas seems to have dropped below $5 a gallon at most stations in our community.

In Lafayette, the Circle K on Cougill Lane has gas for $4.62 a gallon.

In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas for $4.75 per gallon.

Remember, these prices can change at any second.

To keep a close eye on gas in the area, click HERE.

