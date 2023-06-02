Cutting the Ribbon for New Frankfort Aquatic Park's Grand Opening

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — The community of Frankfort celebrated the grand opening of Sapphire Bay Aquatic Park earlier Friday.
The ceremony began at 10-30 this morning.
Sapphire Bay is located on 1 Adrian Marks Drive in Frankfort.
Frankfort hasn't had a community pool since 2018.
This new pool, the Frankfort mayor said, was "worth the wait."
Some of the new aquatic park features include three slides, a lazy river, and zero entry.
One of the guests shared her deep appreciation for the new community pool.
"Not all of my children have had the opportunity to even swim in town. So, we're excited to create some new memories for all of my children. This new pool just has such a modern feel to it. We've loved the lazy river, it's not an amenity we've had in town, and so we think that...my youngest daughter said, 'Mom, I can't even believe we're in Frankfort. I think that it is just a really big step for our community. So many of our kids don't have the opportunity to go on vacation, or to travel out of town because parents are working, and so this allows the families of our community to make new memories right here at home before, after work; on the weekends without traveling far," Amy Perez said.
Interim Park Superintendent also expressed his excitement for the new pool and the goals for it.
"Just any amenities for the kids, for the adults [helps]…and you know, obviously it's a way to bring people to your community from outside the community to enjoy everything we have to offer here in town. To come in and be able to tackle a project like this was a lot of fun for me, learned a lot, I worked with a lot of tremendous people, made a lot of new friends. And you know couldn't be more excited about having this opportunity for my community," Interim Park Superintendent of the Jason Forsythe said.
If individuals or families would like to purchase season passes, they can buy them at the gate entrance or online here.
Daily Entry Pass will be seven dollars per person and purchased only at Sapphire Bay.
For additional information please call the Frankfort Parks Department Office at 765.659.3422 or fpark@frankfort-in.gov