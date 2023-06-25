Curtis Painter inducted into Indiana Football Hall of Fame

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WLFI) -- The National Football Foundation Honors Brunch and Indiana Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Induction was held Sunday afternoon at the Purdue Memorial Union.
Many local athletes across all sports were recognized as well as five new members of the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.
Sports 18's Kelly Hallinan spoke with former Boilermaker and Cradle of Quarterbacks member Curtis Painter about the honor.
What's it like being back here at Purdue, in West Lafayette and being inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame?
"Yeah, it's always exciting to come back, but for something like this, obviously it's a little more special. So I'm excited to be here. I'm honored to be inducted, and I look forward to the ceremony."
How did Purdue prepare you for the NFL?
"Freshman year came in, was able to learn behind Kyle Orton, who was just a tremendous mentor for me, a true class act. And I think the part that maybe helped me translate into the NFL was I got to play a lot. I got to play early. It wasn't always the most successful early, but you always learn something from mistakes or those negative experiences and try to build off of them. And I think playing the following years after that really helped my career at the next level."
Do you have a favorite memory or moment from either your college career or NFL career?
"Yeah, I think that the one single highlight that people ask me is probably my last game here. There's a lot of emotions. It was obviously my last game. You never know if you're going to play football again. You don't know if you're going to get drafted. It was Coach Tiller's last game. We beat IU pretty handily, so a lot of just good, fun, emotional memories and probably the highlight of my career, I'd say."
Are you still involved with Purdue at all? Are you still watching Purdue on Saturdays?
"Yeah, absolutely. My wife and I and kids have season tickets, so we try to make it up as much as we can, try to get up to a couple of basketball games. So, yeah, definitely love watching them, love supporting them and coming back."