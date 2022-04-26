Current, former sheriffs seek Clinton County Republican nomination

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two sheriffs — one current and one former — seek the Republican nomination to become the county's top police officer.
Mulberry Town Marshal Mark Mitchell is running against incumbent Sheriff Rich Kelly. Mitchell was sheriff from 2002 to 2010.
As News 18 reported, Kelly and his wife face felony charges of conflict of interest and official misconduct.
Kelly never filed the proper forms to hire his wife as jail matron and commissary manager, Mitchell argues.
But Mitchell and his wife had a similar arrangement, Kelly responds.
"It's absolutely the same. ... The difference in it is effort. One hundred percent," Kelly says of the commissary service. "Revamped program that takes multiple deliveries and provides the people inside this facility to purchase items. They have a wider range menu and a wider range decision making process."
"Indiana Sheriff's Association, they have a weeklong training that outlines all the forms that need to be filed and everything they recommend be done above board and the Kellys attended that training and the forms still were not filed," Mitchell says.
As News 18 reported, the charges are related to an alleged scheme to profit from jail commissary sales.
Mitchell says that's his top issue but Kelly calls the charges a political farce.
"They both have four felony criminal charges against them and I just think the public should have a choice with the current situation," Mitchell says.
"I will maintain my faith in the courts and I will maintain my faith in the community, and as another option, no one wants to go back 15 years," Kelly says.
Kelly touts the jail's federal inmate program that's allowed him to add technology, cruisers and deputies.
Mitchell says if elected he would add at least one full-time drug deputy.