Cumberland Pointe Health Campus Holds Carnival

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Cumberland Pointe Health Assisted Living held its very own carnival today.
Residents enjoyed face painting, cotton candy, a dunk tank and great food, and of course, a carnival is never complete without animals. So some friendly Llamas came to visit and enjoy the fun as well.
The social work director of Cumberland Pointe Health, Vanessa Sowders, feels fun events like this one are so important for residents who live at the assisted living for a variety of reasons.
“It's super important for socialization. It helps with just communication, it helps with mood, it helps with depression. It also helps people get out of their room especially since covid. People just felt isolated. It just helps so much and brings people around for comradery,” Said Vanessa Sowders.