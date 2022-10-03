Crowds attend 2022 Feast of the Hunters' moon over weekend

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Sunday was the last day of the annual "Feast Of The Hunters' Moon" in West Lafayette.
The Feast is one of the biggest annual events in the Greater Lafayette area.
Fort Ouiatenon was packed with people attending the festivities. Thousands were dressed to re-enact the feast. There was music, food and activities all honoring the time period.
News 18 caught up with one of the vendors who has been coming to the feast since the 1980s.
"We come because we have absolutely so much fun," said Marilyn Brown. "We spend the year making things to sell. My parents brought my sister here and she was hooked. First time. And I was here the next year and I got hooked too."
The Feast will return in 2023 on September 23rd and 24th.