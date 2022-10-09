Cross Country: Sectional championship results across the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Cross Country sectional championship team results from across our area:
Sectional No. 6 Girls Harrison
1- West Lafayette
2- Harrison
3- Faith Christian
4- McCutcheon
5- Lafayette Jeff
Sectional No. 6 Boys - Harrison
1- West Lafayette
2- Harrison
3- Clinton Prairie
4- McCutcheon
5- Frankfort
Sectional No. 5 Girls - Benton Central
1- Benton Central
2- Seeger
3- Twin Lakes
4- Frontier
5- North White
Sectional No. 5 Boys - Benton Central
1- Benton Central
2- Twin lakes
3- North Montgomery
4- Tri-County
5- Frontier
Sectional No. 4 Girls
1- Morgan Township
2- Kouts
3- Kankakee Valley
4- Covenant Christian (DeMotte)
5- Rensselaer Central
Sectional No. 4 Boys
1- Rensselaer Central
2- Morgan Township
3- Kankakee Valley
4- Kouts
5- West Central
Sectional No. 8 Girls
1- Maconaquah
2- Western
3- Winamac Community
4- Northwestern
5- Carroll (Flora)
Sectional No. 8 Boys
1- Maconaquah
2- Northwestern
3- Cass
4- Pioneer
5- Logansport