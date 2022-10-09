 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures near freezing will result in frost
formation.


* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Cross Country: Sectional championship results across the area

Cross Country Sectionals

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Cross Country sectional championship team results from across our area:

Sectional No. 6 Girls Harrison

1- West Lafayette 

2- Harrison

3- Faith Christian

4- McCutcheon

5- Lafayette Jeff

Sectional No. 6 Boys - Harrison

1- West Lafayette 

2- Harrison

3- Clinton Prairie 

4- McCutcheon

5- Frankfort

Sectional No. 5 Girls - Benton Central

1- Benton Central

2- Seeger

3- Twin Lakes

4- Frontier 

5- North White 

Sectional No. 5 Boys - Benton Central

1- Benton Central

2- Twin lakes

3- North Montgomery

4- Tri-County

5- Frontier

Sectional No. 4 Girls

1- Morgan Township

2- Kouts

3- Kankakee Valley

4- Covenant Christian (DeMotte)

5- Rensselaer Central

Sectional No. 4 Boys

1- Rensselaer Central

2- Morgan Township

3- Kankakee Valley

4- Kouts

5- West Central

Sectional No. 8 Girls

1- Maconaquah

2- Western

3- Winamac Community

4- Northwestern

5- Carroll (Flora)

Sectional No. 8 Boys

1- Maconaquah

2- Northwestern

3- Cass

4- Pioneer

5- Logansport

