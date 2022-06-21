Crops are taking off across the Hoosier state

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — The 2022 planting season has wrapped up and crops have quickly taking off in fields across Indiana.
“It’s a great time to walk fields and to scout fields,” said Purdue Extension Corn Specialist, Dan Quinn. “I mentioned there’s a lot of really good looking fields across the state, but there’s also some fields that could be better and that’s just the nature of the beast when we plant later.”
As News 18 previously reported, planting season got off to a slow start due to weather conditions.
“If you think about where we were at the beginning of the season in late April early May where we were behind, there was a lot of worrying with farmers about if they were going to be able to get their crops in timely,” said Quinn. “Really over the last two to three weeks I’d say we’ve had a lot of really good weather where a lot of farmers were able to get those crops in.”
Crops quickly emerged as planting season came to an end.
“One thing one the corn side is that corn was planted a little bit later, but when it’s planted a little bit later the conditions are warmer,” said Quinn. “So the soil temperatures are warmer, the air temperatures are warmer, and that typically means that crop can get out of the ground a lot quicker.”
Hot temperatures, combined with soil moisture, have been the driving factor for the crops to emerge so quickly.
"When we have these high temperatures that we're seeing, especially like last week, it's just seeing that crop really grow," said Quinn. "Especially corn because it's in that rapid growth phase where they tend to joke that you can hear it grow."
However, Quinn says he's monitoring a few things right now
"We've seen some Sulfur deficiencies especially showing up in this area of the state, so we've seen that show up," said Quinn.
Nutrient deficiencies, compaction issues and soil crusting are a few things Quinn has seen so far. Moving forward, Quinn encourages farmers to pay attention to a few things in particular.
"The main thing is we're going to pay attention to is corn as it really starts to take off and grow is paying to the pest, to the growth, nutrient deficiencies, watch disease and also really watch those weather conditions," said Quinn. "Tar spot is always a big topic for a lot of farmers as we progress more towards the beginning and mid-July where that corn starts to tassel and pollinate.”
With more hot temperatures in the forecast, concerns start to rise about soil moisture moving forward.
"We're pretty fortunate now where we do have soil moisture, especially here in Tippecanoe County, but if it gets really hot and really dry and that corn gets into that pollination period, that's when we can start getting pretty concerned on whether or not we might have some issues and some yield loss at that time," said Quinn. “It’s a really short window when that corn can pollinate so when you have really hot temperatures, if you have really dry temperatures, it can really impact that corn plant negatively."
Quinn recommends farmers to begin scouting their fields if they haven't already.
“I always say it’s a good time to scout your fields and walk your fields right now and all the way up until we reach tassel,” said Quinn. “There’s a lot of different tools that Purdue has. There’s apps out there that farms can use that can kind of predict where that tar spot disease is, where it’s showing up and if it’s in certain counties across the state of Indiana.”