Crop update as harvest season approaches

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Harvest season is right around the corner.
Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Dan Quinn says for the most part Indiana’s corn crop is looking good.
“It’s kind of been an up and down year in terms of it got really dry in the month of June and then we got a bunch of rain in July and August,” said Quinn. “But the USDA predicted in the August crop report 195 bushels per-acre for the state yield average which is tied for state record.”
Quinn says that indicates Indiana’s corn crop has been looking pretty good.
“If you look at crop condition ratings, they bottomed out at about 47% good to excellent,” said Quinn. “They’re really tapered up to now where they’re pushing close to high 60 and 70% good to excellent.”
Quinn says from mid-July through August the corn crop condition has really turned around and drastically improved around the state.
“It’s been a very variable season if you talk to a lot of farmers they’ll tell you it’s been a really weird year, in terms of the rainfall, and stretched where it’s been really wet, and then goes back to being really dry” said Quinn. “It’s also a function of when farmers were planted.”
Some farmers where able to get their corn planted in late April or early May, while others had to wait until later May.
Quinn says those farmers may have been hurt a little more by the drought conditions that came in the month of June.
“It’s just all about timing with the crop,” said Quinn. “It’s a function of when it was planted, and what were the conditions when they planted, and when did the rainfall actually impact that crop during it’s life cycle throughout the season.”
As far as diseases go, Quinn says there’s nothing drastic that really stands out
“We were a little worried about diseases in July and August with both high humidity and the moisture we had,” said Quinn. “But I think the dry conditions in June have really kept a lot of those diseases at bay.”
At this point, Quinn says they’re just keeping an eye on things and monitoring the crop closely.
“Yes it’s around, it’s here and we’re watching it, but a lot of it hasn’t exploded to high levels that impact a lot of the crop.”
As we move closer to harvest season, moisture and temperatures will be critical for a good corn crop.
“We need to catch a little bit more moisture in the social just to help that crop finish itself out as it reaches maturity,” said Quinn. “And keeping those daytime and nighttime temperatures of the crop. When those temperatures are a little bit higher that crop progresses a little quicker and it works a little harder.”
Purdue Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel says soybean production has been phenomenal in terms of the start.
“We had as fast of a pace as we’ve ever had,” said Casteel. “With that, that gives us a lot of possibilities with one half is drought and the other half is state record yield.”
“We’ve got there years of the same kind of fast pace that were drought years and we have three years that were state record yields,” said Casteel.
The month of June brought dry conditions. Casteel says the big question was if it was going to continue and for how long.
“If it would’ve continued into July that definitely would’ve put us into more of the drought hitting us hard and we’re not going to have the yield potential,” said Casteel. “Fortunately we had rains that came back in July, so this crop has definitely turned around and has a great yield potential.”
Luckily soybeans have the ability to adapt to conditions.
“One way they’re able to adapt is to adjust where they’re putting their energy and their resources,” said Casteel. “At this point we have our pods that have been developed and they’re retained and we’re filling out those pods. If we happen to catch another heat wave, they’re going to adapt.”
Casteel says they’re going to take less that goes into some of the pods and put more in others.
Casteel is thankful for the rains that came in July.
“We needed that so the deep rooted crop can now get the above ground growth that we need as a nice balance,” said Casteel. “As those rains continued in the month of July the crop definitely grew out of it, but in some areas there was enough rain to saturate parts of the field.”
The saturated areas have led to some of the soybeans being nitrogen deprived.
“The saturated conditions were causes issues with our roots, so these roots couldn’t respire and they were essentially dying,” said Casteel. “Our nitrogen comes from nodulation of fixation so that was dying as well
Casteel says there hasn’t been any wide spread diseases. However, there are a few he wants farmers to make note of.
He says they’ve seen the frogeye leaf spot, sudden death syndrome and pockets of white mold.
“The pockets of white mold shocked us,” said Casteel. “We thought that one wasn’t going to come because the conditions weren’t conducive.”
Casteel says they’re also keeping their eye on a new disease this year too.
"There's a new one that's been popping lately called Red Crown Rot," said Casteel. "We really want to be observing that one and what's troublesome about this one is some of the symptoms looks the same as sudden death syndrome, which also looks the same as brown stem rot."
Casteel says the rain in July came at a crucial time.
"this crop has defiantly turned around and has great yield potential," said Casteel.
While the rains were beneficial, he says some spots in fields became saturated which lead to nitrogen deficiencies.
"You go to Staples of OfficeMax and get the highlighter green. That's what they look like because they're nitrogen deprived," said Casteel.
As harvest season approaches, Casteel encourages farmers to use this time to really understand their fields.
"If people have access to a drone go ahead and fly the fields as this crop is senescence, what that does is it uses the soybean crop to tell you the variability in your field," said Casteel.
And once harvest rolls around, Casteel says farmers need to be ready when the moisture is right.
"Let's harvest those beans timely so we can get the full yield potential," said Casteel.