Crews working to keep roads clear and safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — Road crews have been out working hard since the start of the storm treating and plowing area roads.
Their newest concern is all the precipitation we got Wednesday could refreeze and cause dangerous travel conditions.
Hamilton County Highway Department Director Brad Davis says temperatures didn't drop as low as expected. But concerns still linger.
Crews have to keep going to prevent ice from causing commuters trouble.
The Indy Department of Public Works Information Officer, Imani Keith, said if it would have been a little bit colder, it could have been a very different story on Wednesday.
"With the type of salt that we use, it gives us a little bit more of a leeway between the below-freezing temperature. we would consider it being a little bit of an issue when the temperature is around nine degrees." said Keith.
Keith added that if you see a plow truck on the street you are encouraged to keep at least three cars length between yourself and the truck.