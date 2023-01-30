Crews respond to second fire in as many weeks at Rockland Flooring

MONON, Ind. (WLFI) — Firefighters spent hours Monday morning battling the second fire in as many weeks at a White County manufacturer.
Authorities say the fire started just before 7 a.m. at Rockland Flooring in Monon.
Multiple ladder and tanker trucks were seen coming and going from the business.
Crews were seen fighting a smoldering fire inside a building toward the back of the property.
Most departments cleared the scene by 11 a.m.
This is the second fire at this business in about two weeks. As we've reported, firefighters responded to a silo fire there on Jan. 15.
A spokesperson for Rockland confirmed no one was hurt. He says the company is still investigating where and how the fire started.
News 18 reached out to Monon Fire Department and hasn't heard back.