Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG POSSIBLE TONIGHT...

Areas of fog are expected across Central Indiana tonight.
Visibility less than one mile will be common, and some areas could
see dense fog with visibility around one quarter mile or less.

If traveling, be prepared for fog that could suddenly reduce
visibilities. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your
destination.

Crawfordsville woman sentenced for hit and run crash resulting in death

Victoria Jimenez Mugshot

A Crawfordsville woman has been sentenced for a hit and run crash that killed an Indianapolis man here in Tippecanoe County.

23-year-old Victoria Jimenez has been sentenced to eight years in the Indiana Department of Corrections and one year on probation.

Jimenez was driving on State Road 25 just west of U.S. 231 on June 28, 2020.

Around 12:30 that morning, she hit 59-year-old Jeffrey Wade and drove off from the scene.

Jimenez later called police to say she believed she hit a deer in that area.

She also said she had been drinking prior to the incident.

A toxicology report later showed Jimenez's blood alcohol content was .128.

She pled guilty to both charges against her in September.

