Crawfordsville woman sentenced for hit and run crash resulting in death

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Crawfordsville woman has been sentenced for a hit and run crash that killed an Indianapolis man here in Tippecanoe County.
23-year-old Victoria Jimenez has been sentenced to eight years in the Indiana Department of Corrections and one year on probation.
Jimenez was driving on State Road 25 just west of U.S. 231 on June 28, 2020.
Around 12:30 that morning, she hit 59-year-old Jeffrey Wade and drove off from the scene.
Jimenez later called police to say she believed she hit a deer in that area.
She also said she had been drinking prior to the incident.
A toxicology report later showed Jimenez's blood alcohol content was .128.
She pled guilty to both charges against her in September.