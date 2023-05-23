Crawfordsville welcomes new assistance police chief

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Crawfordsville police officer has been promoted to assistant chief of police.
Ryan Teeter has been with Crawfordsville Police Department since 2015, and attended the police academy the following year.
During his 8 years of service, he began as a patrol officer and was eventually promoted to a patrol sergeant.
In November of 2020, he began working investigations.
Teeter says he chose to join the police force because he cares deeply about the Crawfordsville community and wanted to give back.