 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 14.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM EDT Monday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning and continue falling to 8.4 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Crawfordsville man gets 50 years in wife's 2020 killing, beheading

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Parks

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A west central Indiana man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his wife, whose severed head was found buried in the basement of the couple's home.

A Montgomery County judge sentenced Michael D. Parks, 46, on Friday after accepting his guilty plea to one count of murder in Hope Parks' August 2020 fatal shooting. The Crawfordsville man had been scheduled to stand trial Monday.

Parks was sentenced to the 50-year sentence called for under his plea agreement, with no time suspended. He will not be eligible for parole, the (Crawfordsville) Journal Review reported.

Hope Parks' headless body was found on Aug. 20, 2020, on a bridge as Parks was reporting her missing to Crawfordsville police. He told officers he had not seen her since she had left the house two days earlier after an argument and left in a vehicle driven by an unknown person.

But after officers found dried blood during a search of the couple's home and property, the woman's head was found buried in the basement. An autopsy found that Hope Parks died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to court documents, Michael Parks decapitated his wife head using a miter saw before burying her head in the basement floor and moving her headless body to a bridge over Sugar Creek, where he left it slumped over the railing.

Recommended for you