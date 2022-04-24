Crash sends driver and PUPD officer to the hospital

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette man is behind bars after a weekend crash involving a Purdue University Police Officer.
The crash happened just south of Cherry Lane on McCormcik Road Saturday morning. Sergeant Jared Baer was clearing a traffic stop on McCormick Road just across from the Schwartz Tennis Complex. The officer then made a U-turn to go southbound.
That's when 24-year-old David Huizar hit the officer while headed southbound from Cherry Lane. Huizar hit the police car, sending both vehicles into the ditch.
Sergeant Baer was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released. Huizar was also taken to the hospital then arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing personal injury.
Huizar was later booked into the county jail.