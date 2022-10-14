Crash leaves one dead and another injured in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A fatal car crash in Cass County has left one man dead and another injured.
The crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office reported that 66-year-old David Snyder of Russiaville was crossing the east-bound lanes of U.S. 24 when 56-year-old James Osburn struck his pick-up truck.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene of the crash as workers pulled Snyder out of his vehicle. Snyder died from his injuries on the scene.
Osburn was taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No alcohol or drugs were considered to be a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.