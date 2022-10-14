 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...all of central Indiana.

* TIMING...through 8 PM this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 60s to around 70.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Crash leaves one dead and another injured in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A fatal car crash in Cass County has left one man dead and another injured.

The crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office reported that 66-year-old David Snyder of Russiaville was crossing the east-bound lanes of U.S. 24 when 56-year-old James Osburn struck his pick-up truck.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene of the crash as workers pulled Snyder out of his vehicle. Snyder died from his injuries on the scene.

Osburn was taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No alcohol or drugs were considered to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.