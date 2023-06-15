 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crash involving semi near Frankfort sends one person to hospital

  • 0
Crash on State Road 28 near Frankfort I-65 exit (Courtesy: INDOT)

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A driver is in stable condition after his SUV crashed into the side of a semitrailer and became lodged underneath.

It happened at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday at the I-65 interchange near Frankfort.

A semi exited the interstate and turned onto State Road 28 when an SUV crashed into the side of the trailer, according to a news release from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

The SUV driver was taken to a Lafayette hospital, where he's recovering.

The semi driver wasn't hurt.

The crash shut down State Road 28 in both directions for several hours.

Recommended for you