Crash involving semi near Frankfort sends one person to hospital

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A driver is in stable condition after his SUV crashed into the side of a semitrailer and became lodged underneath.
It happened at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday at the I-65 interchange near Frankfort.
A semi exited the interstate and turned onto State Road 28 when an SUV crashed into the side of the trailer, according to a news release from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
The SUV driver was taken to a Lafayette hospital, where he's recovering.
The semi driver wasn't hurt.
The crash shut down State Road 28 in both directions for several hours.