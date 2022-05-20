COVID-19 vaccine booster now available for Hoosiers age 5-11

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announces Friday that children ages 5-11 are now eligible for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The announcement comes after the authorization this week from the U.S. FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The IDOH said it is advising vaccine providers that they can begin administering boosters of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children in this age group whose last dose was administered at least five months ago.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently authorized for children ages 5-11.
To find a vaccine location, go to www.ourshot.in.gov or call Indiana 211 (866-211-9966) for assistance.