Court records: Purdue homicide suspect thinks he's an ex-CIA agent, cites 'international espionage'

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A judge on Thursday expected to question a Purdue University homicide suspect about his need for psychological evaluations.
Attorneys for Ji Min Sha say he suffers from mental delusions preventing him from standing trial.
Sha is charged with murder in the October stabbing of his dorm mate, Varun Chheda.
After flipping through a report on Thursday provided by the defense, Judge Sean Persin had seen enough.
The report was prepared by defense-hired psychologist Dr. Sean Samuels. Samuels interviewed Sha for five hours shortly after the homicide.
Persin said he didn't even need to finish the report to see Sha's mental state merits more investigation. The report isn't yet public so it's unclear what's inside.
But court records suggest Sha told police he believes "he is extensively involved in international espionage and is a former CIA operative."
Education records cited by his defense attorneys reportedly "demonstrate significant concerns with (Sha's) perception of reality and mental state."
As we've reported, Sha was also the subject of "student of concern" reports while studying at Purdue.
Persin appointed two experts to evaluate Sha and report back to the court during an upcoming hearing.
The experts will look at two issues: Sha's competency to stand trial and the merit of his attorneys' proposed insanity defense.