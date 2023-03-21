Court docs: Suspected Walmart shooter brought gun to school last year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in Sunday's Walmart parking lot shooting was accused last year of bringing a gun to school.
An Indiana State Police SWAT team arrested Cade Davies-Gaeta, 18, on Monday in Athens, Indiana.
Davies-Gaeta was wanted in connection to the shooting, as well as a warrant stemming from charges last March of possessing a handgun at a school and carrying a handgun without a license within 500 feet of a school.
Police say he brought two loaded handguns, an extended magazine and four loose 9 mm bullets to the Excel Center in Lafayette.
Davies-Gaeta is behind bars at the Tippecanoe County Jail awaiting formal charges in connection to the Walmart shooting, which left an 18-year-old victim wounded.
The victim was treated and released from a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.