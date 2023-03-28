Court docs: Man charged after pulling gun at Neon Cactus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man is in jail after police say he pulled a gun at a popular bar near Purdue University's campus.
Terry Zeigler, 25, of Lafayette, pointed a handgun at employees who were trying to remove him from the Neon Cactus early Saturday morning, according to West Lafayette police records.
Staff members told officers Zeigler was arguing with and pushing a woman inside the bar, Capt. Adam Ferguson says.
"It appeared Zeigler was choking the female," according to an employee's account, which was described in court records.
When an employee grabbed Zeigler's arm to take him outside, he heard a clicking noise and saw Zeigler pointing a handgun at his stomach, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.
Zeigler was "combative with officers but ultimately arrested," according to a police bulletin.
He refused to let officers handcuff him or get into a patrol car, Ferguson says.
He faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, unlawful carrying of a handgun, intimidation, pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement.