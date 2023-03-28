Court docs: Man charged after pulling gun at Neon Cactus

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Clinton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington,
Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Monday night. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White,
approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching
Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Monday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling to 9.9 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Court docs: Man charged after pulling gun at Neon Cactus

  • Updated
  • 0
Terry Zeigler

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man is in jail after police say he pulled a gun at a popular bar near Purdue University's campus.

Terry Zeigler, 25, of Lafayette, pointed a handgun at employees who were trying to remove him from the Neon Cactus early Saturday morning, according to West Lafayette police records.

Staff members told officers Zeigler was arguing with and pushing a woman inside the bar, Capt. Adam Ferguson says.

"It appeared Zeigler was choking the female," according to an employee's account, which was described in court records.

When an employee grabbed Zeigler's arm to take him outside, he heard a clicking noise and saw Zeigler pointing a handgun at his stomach, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

Zeigler was "combative with officers but ultimately arrested," according to a police bulletin.

He refused to let officers handcuff him or get into a patrol car, Ferguson says.

He faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, unlawful carrying of a handgun, intimidation, pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement.

