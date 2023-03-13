Court docs detail statewide search for missing Indiana teen

ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI) — Court documents outline a suspect's cross-state travel with a missing Indiana teenager who was the subject of a statewide silver alert last week.
As we've reported, the 14-year-old girl was last seen on March 6 in Georgetown in southeastern Indiana and was located 200 miles away in Attica.
Officers arrested Terry Ross, 18, on Thursday after they saw him walking down near Council and Washington streets.
Police later found the girl in a shed behind a home, which was owned by the grandmother of one of Ross's friends, according to a police report and probable cause affidavit filed in the case.
Ross was charged Friday in Fountain County with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Investigators received a tip about the girl's whereabouts from the her father, who was following a car with three of Ross's friends on their way to Attica.
The friends told officers they attempted to arrange a rendezvous between Ross and the girl's father in an effort to get the reward money that was offered for the missing teen.
The meeting happened at a BP gas station but Ross didn't take the victim with him, according to multiple accounts to police. Ross was arrested a short time later near the BP.
Ross thought the girl was 17 years old and didn't learn about her real age until he saw social media posts about her disappearance, according to his interviews with investigators, which are cited in the police report.
Ross also told detectives he wasn't in a romantic relationship with the teen. Instead, he picked her up to "smoke" and kissed her one time.
He added that he was in regular contact with her via text and Snapchat but never exchanged nude photos.
The pair drove from Georgetown to Tell City, Jasper, Lafayette and, finally, Attica, where the victim stayed in a shed behind a friend's grandmother's house to prevent her discovery, according to Ross's account of their cross-state travels.
Ross's friend ordered him to stay out of the shed so her grandmother wouldn't find out, he reportedly told investigators.
Ross's friend's younger sister pointed police to the missing teen when they arrived at the home in the 100 block of David Drive, according to one officer's report.
Online court records show Ross was released from jail Friday on bond. His initial hearing is scheduled on March 22.
The girl is described in the police report as "a runaway."