Court doc: Hammer attack victim sedated and intubated with facial fractures

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The victim of a hammer attack was "medically sedated and intubated" with facial fractures and later rushed to an Indianapolis hospital, according to a court document.
The 32-year-old man remained hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, Lafayette police Lt. Justin Hartman says.
As we've reported, two adults and two teenagers were arrested in connection to the Sunday attack at an apartment complex on Holloway Drive.
Daniel Rico-Cortes, 18, and Osvaldo Ortiz-Rodriguez, 18, as well as a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy, remain in custody and face preliminary charges of aggravated battery.
Prosecutors on Tuesday filed a probable cause affidavit in connection to the case, giving them three more days to file formal charges.
Officers arrived to the apartments to find the victim with a large cut on his face and blood covering his hands and torso, according to the affidavit.
The victim's ex-girlfriend told investigators that her sons, Rico-Cortes and one of the teenagers, were angry with the victim because they believed he had beaten their mother a day earlier, the affidavit states.
The mom told detectives, though, that it was a misunderstanding, according to a summary of her conversation with police.
The victim is accused of returning the next day and luring the suspects out of the house with a text message, then hitting one of them with a large stick.
Rico-Cortes responded by hitting the victim twice in the face with a hammer while the other suspects surrounded and punched him, according to a summary of the suspects' statements to police.
Rico-Cortes continued trying to hit the victim "while the other boys were holding him back," the affidavit states.
Police stopped a car with the four suspects at a nearby intersection. Officers also found a bloody stick and hammer near the apartments.
Prosecutors have until 2 p.m. Friday to file formal charges.