County's COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Closing Monday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After two years the Tippecanoe County COVID Vaccine Clinic will close next week.
The drop in COVID cases in Tippecanoe County is cited as the main factor in the decision.
Since it opened, more than 55,000 vaccines have been given at the clinic. The County Health Department says this is the best time to close it.
Monday, February 27, will be its last day of operations. Beginning next Tuesday, COVID vaccines will still be available at the Health Department's Nursing Division.
You may call 765-423-9222 to make an appointment or go to
coronavirus.in.gov to schedule as well.