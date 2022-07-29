County Health Officer: "Monkeypox not a big threat to general population"

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— Tippecanoe County reported it's first monkeypox cases Thursday.
According to Chief Health Officer of Tippecanoe County, Dr. Gregory Loomis, he's not surprised and has been expecting this for a while.
Dr. Loomis said that monkeypox is a much different situation than COVID-19. Monkeypox is a known disease that has been around for decades.
Dr. Loomis adds that there have been no recorded deaths in the U.S. so far and the three cases in Tippecanoe County are extremely mild.
"We've known about this [disease] since, well, 1957," Loomis said. "We have vaccines for it, we have tests to identify it and we have antivirals. So, we're already, what, a year plus ahead of the game?"
Monkeypox is not highly contagious through air droplets. In order to contract it without skin-to skin-contact, one would need to be exposed for about three hours, according to Loomis.
The main symptom of monkeypox is the atypical lesions that appear on the skin.
"But in this particular instance this is not a respiratory virus," Loomis said. "It's a virus that is caught by skin-to-skin contact or exposure to the lesions themselves, or exposure to bed linens or clothes from anyone who has a documented infection."
Vaccines are rolling out in Indiana and are in phase 1 of 3, being available to the most high risk individuals right now. Though the most high risk individuals for contracting the virus are gay men, anyone can test positive.
Although, Dr. Loomis said that this virus can be contained and the general public should not worry.
"Yeah, I don't think the general population has to worry about it," Loomis said. "And I might add if I may, I don't think the students going back to school have to worry. I think this is going to be something that will eventually be contained. [But] we're going to see more cases. We knew we would."
It is recommended that if anyone experiences the lesions typical of monkeypox, call a primary care doctor or visit the health department to get tested and receive guidance.
Doctor Loomis stressed that monkeypox is not going to become a pandemic like COVID-19 did, but he said it's something that can create a pandemic-like panic and that is something he would like to avoid.