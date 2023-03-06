County Health Officer: 'I made a huge mistake...I regret not talking to the community.'

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White rivers and several tributaries across central and southern
Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington. Much of the White River is in flood from
Spencer to Hazleton, with the crest near Elliston. Flooding along
the East Fork White River is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the middle to
end of the week along portions of the Wabash, White and East Fork
White, and into next week on lower portions of these rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding covers many acres of
agricultural land. SR 225 closed by high water. Granville Bridge
Public Access Site flooded. Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S
floods in several places from the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract to
Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area, a distance of
nearly 1.5 miles. High water affects Fort Ouiatenon area. All
parks in the West Lafayette and Lafayette areas are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EST Monday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EST Monday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

County Health Officer: 'I made a huge mistake...I regret not talking to the community.'

  • Updated
  • 0

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-The relocation of the Syringe Exchange Program was the hot topic at the County Commissioners meeting earlier this morning. The seats were filled with many people for and against where the program is being moved to.

As News 18 has reported, the Syringe Exchange Program is being relocated to Ferry Street, just a few blocks away from three different elementary schools. Many parents and community members are worried for their children's safety. 2,257 seven people signed a petition against the relocation.

Brent Justice, a parent of a child who attends on of the surrounding schools, voiced his concerns about the safety of his children.

"When the needle exchange closes, no one will be escorting those patients out of the area, and police are discouraged from detaining citizens who will be traveling to and from the exchange site," he said. "Police will be challenged with the impossible task of protecting children."

There were also people in favor of the and think it will do more positive things moving into a larger operating space.

Harm Reduction Program Manager, Grace Paton, is in favor of what the program does for people in the county.

"We want to protect people who want to get help. We also want to be there for people that can't seek services, or feel like they can't seek services out anywhere else," she said.

Other residents complained about a lack of communication about moving the program into their neighborhood.

Not only were the parents not told about what was happening, but neither were Lafayette School Corporation, nor Lafayette Christian Schools. County Health Officer, Dr. Greg Loomis said that if he had a chance to do it over again, he would have communicated the plans better.

"I made a huge mistake. I did not think this was going to blossom into this much of a to do. And it's a very important situation. I regret not talking to the community," Loomis said.

Loomis said that he has been looking for a new space for eight months, and this spot has a lot of up side for what the program is trying to accomplish.

"It was right across the street from Valley Oaks Which we've wanted to have an association with. I've discussed it with them, so we can actually send patients, send the participants right across the street to get life saving treatment," he said. 

After reflecting on his communication with the people, Loomis told to the audience he wants to give everybody a chance for their voice to be heard.

"I'm just wondering if we can sit down and talk maybe after the meeting, or I'll come to your neighborhood, or you come to the health department when it's convenient and see if we can find a solution to this because it does save lives. That's my job in the community is to save lives," Loomis said.

He still believes nobody would be in danger and will take full responsibility if anything were to happen. Everybody in the attendance agreed that the safety of the children is the top priority in the relocation.

