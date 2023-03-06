County Health Officer: 'I made a huge mistake...I regret not talking to the community.'

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-The relocation of the Syringe Exchange Program was the hot topic at the County Commissioners meeting earlier this morning. The seats were filled with many people for and against where the program is being moved to.
As News 18 has reported, the Syringe Exchange Program is being relocated to Ferry Street, just a few blocks away from three different elementary schools. Many parents and community members are worried for their children's safety. 2,257 seven people signed a petition against the relocation.
Brent Justice, a parent of a child who attends on of the surrounding schools, voiced his concerns about the safety of his children.
"When the needle exchange closes, no one will be escorting those patients out of the area, and police are discouraged from detaining citizens who will be traveling to and from the exchange site," he said. "Police will be challenged with the impossible task of protecting children."
There were also people in favor of the and think it will do more positive things moving into a larger operating space.
Harm Reduction Program Manager, Grace Paton, is in favor of what the program does for people in the county.
"We want to protect people who want to get help. We also want to be there for people that can't seek services, or feel like they can't seek services out anywhere else," she said.
Other residents complained about a lack of communication about moving the program into their neighborhood.
Not only were the parents not told about what was happening, but neither were Lafayette School Corporation, nor Lafayette Christian Schools. County Health Officer, Dr. Greg Loomis said that if he had a chance to do it over again, he would have communicated the plans better.
"I made a huge mistake. I did not think this was going to blossom into this much of a to do. And it's a very important situation. I regret not talking to the community," Loomis said.
Loomis said that he has been looking for a new space for eight months, and this spot has a lot of up side for what the program is trying to accomplish.
"It was right across the street from Valley Oaks Which we've wanted to have an association with. I've discussed it with them, so we can actually send patients, send the participants right across the street to get life saving treatment," he said.
After reflecting on his communication with the people, Loomis told to the audience he wants to give everybody a chance for their voice to be heard.
"I'm just wondering if we can sit down and talk maybe after the meeting, or I'll come to your neighborhood, or you come to the health department when it's convenient and see if we can find a solution to this because it does save lives. That's my job in the community is to save lives," Loomis said.
He still believes nobody would be in danger and will take full responsibility if anything were to happen. Everybody in the attendance agreed that the safety of the children is the top priority in the relocation.