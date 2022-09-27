County council approves removal of township trustee

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Council has approved a resolution to remove Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles from office.
At Tuesday morning's meeting, the council voted unanimously to oust Coles before her term ends in January. The decision now moves to circuit court Judge Sean Persin.
Coles was not present at the council meeting. As of the publication of this article, she has not responded to News 18's latest requests for comment.
Council member Barry Richard says voting to remove Coles was an easy decision to make.
"You know, it's very discretionary whether somebody is doing their job or not," Richard said. "But, then, when it gets to the point of the assistance not being given, and utilizing all the funds for (purposes) other than assisting the citizens of our community, that's what really bothered me the most."
The council's decision is based on testimony from those who worked with Coles. They have repeatedly said she refused or neglected to perform the duties of her office, and used township funds for personal purchases.
Fairfield Township Board secretary Rocky Hession told News 18 if Coles is not removed from office, it could affect the next Township Board's budget for two years.
"[If Coles stays in office the rest of her term] we have no chance to fix any of the things that she's done before we leave office," Hession said. "The next board, the next trustee, whoever that is, will have to deal with it, and it will affect them for the next two years. We know from the budget she's filed, what she's done in zeroing out percentages of money that would go into the township. It will affect it for the next two years unless we can get in and fix it."
A court hearing must be held within 20 days of filing the resolution.