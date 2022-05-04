 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Covington.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days is bringing minor
flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions
of the Wabash River. Additional rainfall Thursday evening through
Friday evening should keep portions of the White and Wabash above
flood stage through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated later this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 12.6 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It may then fall below flood stage Friday
afternoon depending on Friday's rainfall.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

County commissioners not bullish on rodeo request

  • Updated
  • 0
County commissioners reject rodeo proposal

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Commissioners this week voted down a controversial rezoning request.

The rezone would have laid the groundwork for a rodeo and concert venue in southern Tippecanoe County. Neighbors complained about large events happening on the 25-acre property between Romney and Clarks Hill.

Commissioners President Tom Murtaugh said he's heard from residents about noise, traffic and trash concerns. He says everyone has the right to have personal parties and gatherings on their property but this situation is different.

"However, when we go to the situation where there's at least hundreds, and sometimes thousands of people involved and tickets are being sold, so it's actually a revenue-producing thing, that changes the game," Murtaugh said.

As News 18 reported, property owner Benito Munoz argues his events are family friendly. He said he's disappointed by the county's opposition to his business venture.

