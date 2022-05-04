County commissioners not bullish on rodeo request

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Commissioners this week voted down a controversial rezoning request.
The rezone would have laid the groundwork for a rodeo and concert venue in southern Tippecanoe County. Neighbors complained about large events happening on the 25-acre property between Romney and Clarks Hill.
Commissioners President Tom Murtaugh said he's heard from residents about noise, traffic and trash concerns. He says everyone has the right to have personal parties and gatherings on their property but this situation is different.
"However, when we go to the situation where there's at least hundreds, and sometimes thousands of people involved and tickets are being sold, so it's actually a revenue-producing thing, that changes the game," Murtaugh said.
As News 18 reported, property owner Benito Munoz argues his events are family friendly. He said he's disappointed by the county's opposition to his business venture.