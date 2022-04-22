'Count the Kicks Campaign' empowering pregnant women

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A new campaign is encouraging pregnant women to count their kicks.
Anthem's Count the Kicks Campaign is an evidence-based stillbirth prevention effort.
The goal is to lower the number of stillborn babies annually.
It's simple. All you do is keep track of your baby's movement during the third trimester.
If you notice a change, the campaign encourages women to call their healthcare providers.
Right now, about 502 babies are stillborn each year in Indiana.
The Count the Kicks Campaign teaches expectant parents the method for and importance of tracking their babies movements.
"This is a tangible, non-invasive, easy-to use-tool that will give them the confidence to say, 'Hey! I feel like something's wrong with me.' It empowers a woman to take action and to do something everyday that's going to improve her outcome," said Anthem Obstetrics RN Practice Consultant Lori Riester.
"No matter how many pregnancies you've had, it's important for every single expectant parent to count their baby's movement," said Healthy Birthday Program Director Megan Aucutt. "A change in baby's movement is one of the first and sometimes only warning signs that baby's in distress. So, it's really important to understand what's normal for your baby, so you can speak up to your provider if you notice a change."
If you think your baby's movements have changed during your third trimester, you're encouraged to call you OBGYN.
For more information on the Count the Kicks Campaign, click here.