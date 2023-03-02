Cory Trice Jr. was not able to speak to media at the NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is taking place here in Indianapolis this week. Players took to the podiums today to speak with Media ahead of their on-field drills that will take place later this weekend.
An athlete that was scheduled to speak with the media today was former Purdue Cornerback Cory Trice Jr.
However, Trice was not available. NFL representatives told me that Trice was held up in medical. Representatives did not elaborate any further.
Looking back on his accomplishments, Trice played for the boilermakers from 2018-2022.
The most successful year Trice had was during the 2019 season. He recorded three interceptions, broke up one pass, and had 35 tackles that year.
The 2020 season was shortened due to COVID, so Trice wasn’t able to do as well as he did previously. When the 2021 season hit, Trice was sidelined due to a knee injury.
After missing a few games, Trice was able to play during the 2022 season where he finished with 28 tackles and two interceptions.
If all goes well, tomorrow Sports 18 will be speaking with quarterback Aidan O’Connell, tight end Payne Durham, and wide receiver Charlie Jones.