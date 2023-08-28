 Skip to main content
Coroner: Monticello woman's death "was not related to water toxicity"

Ashley Summers

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — A surprising new development concerning the death of a Monticello woman. Doctors initially told the family of Ashley Summers that she died from water toxicity earlier this summer.

A final report from the Tippecanoe County Coroner has ruled Ashley Summers death was not due to water toxicity. 

County Coroner Carrie Costello stated that after laboratory tests and analyses, and a forensic autopsy, Summers died from a combination of heat stroke, alcohol intake and an electrolyte imbalance.

Summers died back on July 6 of this year after spending Independence Day weekend boating on Lake Freeman with her husband and daughters.

