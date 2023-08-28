 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coroner IDs woman killed in Friday crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Ambulance generic

Generic Ambulance

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello on Monday identified the victim from a recent fatal crash.

Costello says Sara Brown, 24, died from blunt force injuries to her head and neck.

Authorities had withheld Brown's name pending a positive identification. Her autopsy was performed Monday morning.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at Robinson and Dehart streets.

Police say Brown was driving a southbound passenger car when she swerved into a parked vehicle then crashed into a northbound semi-truck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver wasn't hurt.

Police don't believe drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

Recommended for you