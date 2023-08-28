Coroner IDs woman killed in Friday crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello on Monday identified the victim from a recent fatal crash.
Costello says Sara Brown, 24, died from blunt force injuries to her head and neck.
Authorities had withheld Brown's name pending a positive identification. Her autopsy was performed Monday morning.
The crash happened Friday afternoon at Robinson and Dehart streets.
Police say Brown was driving a southbound passenger car when she swerved into a parked vehicle then crashed into a northbound semi-truck.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver wasn't hurt.
Police don't believe drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.