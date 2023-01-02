 Skip to main content
Coroner IDs Lafayette's late-Sunday homicide victim

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A late-Sunday homicide victim has been identified as Anthony Holdbrook, according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

Costello couldn't released the victim's age, noting authorities have several different dates of birth.

Lafayette police say Holdbrook was killed in a shooting at 11:51 p.m. in the 800 block of North Seventh Street.

Officers found him on the ground with a gunshot wound, Lt. Justin Hartman says.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

An autopsy on Holdbrook was completed Monday and confirmed he died of at least one gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.

The homicide is the first of 2023 and happened less than 24 hours into the new year.

This story will be updated.

