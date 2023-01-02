Coroner IDs Lafayette's late-Sunday homicide victim

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or lower in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&