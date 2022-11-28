Coroner IDs Lafayette homicide victim as homeless man

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Terry Robinson, 52, was the man found dead in an alley Friday afternoon, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said Monday.
Costello ruled his death a homicide.
Robinson died from at least one gunshot wound, but Costello wouldn't release how many and where "due to maintaining the integrity of the investigation," she said in a message.
Costello said Robinson lived at LTHC Homeless Services. But an LTHC spokesperson said he wasn't a tenant at any of the agency's properties.
As we've reported, a neighbor called police Friday to report a body lying on the ground in an alley near 60 Green St.
Police continue to investigate the homicide and look for a suspect.
Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted act, according to a Sunday news release.