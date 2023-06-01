 Skip to main content
Coroner identifies woman hit, killed on Sagamore Parkway

  • Updated
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The woman who was hit and killed by a car on Sagamore Parkway was identified as 25-year-old Megan Johnson of Veedersburg.

The coroner's office released the woman's name after an autopsy Thursday morning.

The autopsy found Johnson died from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries due to a car crash.

The manner of death is pending toxicology results from a state laboratory.

As we've reported, West Lafayette police received multiple calls early Wednesday morning about a naked woman running into traffic.

A driver heading east near the Wabash River bridge hit the woman.

The driver submitted to a blood draw, but police don't believe drugs or alcohol are a factor.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200.

