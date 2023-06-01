Coroner identifies woman hit, killed on Sagamore Parkway

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The woman who was hit and killed by a car on Sagamore Parkway was identified as 25-year-old Megan Johnson of Veedersburg.
The coroner's office released the woman's name after an autopsy Thursday morning.
The autopsy found Johnson died from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries due to a car crash.
The manner of death is pending toxicology results from a state laboratory.
As we've reported, West Lafayette police received multiple calls early Wednesday morning about a naked woman running into traffic.
A driver heading east near the Wabash River bridge hit the woman.
The driver submitted to a blood draw, but police don't believe drugs or alcohol are a factor.
Anyone with information about the crash should call the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200.