Coroner: 1-year-old boy's autopsy shows no signs of trauma

  • Updated
Police investigate death of one-year-old

Police could be seen taking statements from people outside a home on the 700 block of Union Street in Lafayette around 2 p.m. on Monday. The name of the boy who died has not been released. 

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The coroner says a 1-year-old boy shows no signs of trauma after he died Monday afternoon.

The cause of death is pending further investigation.

Officials on Tuesday morning identified the boy as Maurice Parker. He was less than a month away from his second birthday.

Medics found him unresponsive around 1:30 p.m. inside a home in the 700 block of Union Street.

Parker underwent an autopsy Tuesday morning.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says his manner of death is pending toxicology.

The case remains under investigation by Costello and Lafayette police.

