Coroner: 1-year-old boy died from single gunshot wound

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An autopsy completed Wednesday shows a 1-year-old boy died in a Romney Meadows apartment from a single gunshot wound.
Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello declined to release the manner of death, including details about whether the shooting was accidental or intentional, pending the completion of an investigation by Lafayette Police Department.
As we've reported, the boy, identified as a Isaiah Johnson, was shot and killed by his 5-year-old sibling on Tuesday afternoon in an apartment in the 500 block of Westchester Lane, according to police.
Investigators believe the sibling got access to a gun inside the apartment. At least one adult was home at the time.
The shooting remains under investigation.