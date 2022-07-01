Cookout food prices expected to flare up

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — If you're planning a July Fourth cookout, you can expect to pay more at the grocery store.
An annual report by Indiana Farm Bureau projects Hoosiers will pay 13% more than last year on hamburgers, hotdogs and other July Fourth staples.
"If you have the opportunity to shop early, and, of course, all the promotions and coupons each individual chain offers, take advantage of that," said Janis Highley, education and outreach coordinator for Indiana Farm Bureau.
The summer cookout survey found Hoosiers can expect to pay about $65 to feed 10 people.
Highley said that although prices in Indiana are going up, they're still 8% less than the national average.
"I would not wait until the last minute to shop," Highley said. "I see advantages to shopping early, just because there doesn't seem to be a big abundance of supply."
Although most foods have gone up in price compared to last year, some have stayed the same or gotten cheaper.
Those items include strawberries and lemonade.