Cookbook honors victims of violence

A cookbook created by the Marion County Prosecutors Office is a wat to remember victims of violent crimes.
Claressa Patton is a Victim Advocate for the prosecutors office as well as having two entries in the book.
"I remember when my brother got killed I thought this is the worst thing that could ever happen to a person... then 57 days later when my husband got murdered," said Patton. "I thought I'm never going to say anything is the worst."
"It's bigger than a cookbook. It's just a small way to show our families that we care for them that we think of them in this way," said Patton.
If you would like a copy of the cookbook, contact the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.