Convoy of Hope to host supply drive at fairgrounds

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A community event hopes to spread kindness in Greater Lafayette by providing free groceries and other supplies to those in need.
Convoy of Hope visits the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds on Aug. 26 at 10 a.m.
The agency is teaming up with local businesses, churches, government agencies and nonprofits to lend a hand.
Those who stop by can get free groceries, back to school supplies, health services, haircuts, family portrait and a fresh meal.
Children can also have fun at a Kids' Zone.
Everyone is welcome to attend and identification isn't required.