Construction to close two state roads in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction will close two state roads starting next week.
A portion of State Road 18 in Galveston will have restricted lanes after Monday.
This is due to a resurfacing project between Cornwell and Lincoln streets.
Restrictions will begin with shoulder closures for curb ramp and sidewalk work.
State Road 18 will then be reduced to one lane with flaggers directing traffic where construction is taking place.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says the project will be ongoing through late October.
And INDOT is also closing State Road 16 near Twelve Mile due to bridge work that begins on Tuesday.
The closure will take place between County Road North 1000 East and County Road North 500 West.
INDOT says that State Road 16 will be closed first between County Road North 1000 East and County Road North 1050 East for bridge repairs over Ulerich Ditch for two weeks.
When that work is complete, the closure will be between C.R. N 1050 E and C.R. N 500 W for bridge repairs over the East Branch of Twelve Mile Creek.
The official detour follows U.S. 31 and State Road 25. Work is expected to be completed by mid-June.