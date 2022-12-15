Construction returns to downtown Lafayette with Streetscapes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More construction is coming to downtown as part of the ongoing Streetscapes project.
The seventh phase of the project happens on the south side of Columbia from Fourth to Sixth streets.
Work will also take place on Fifth between South and Columbia streets.
Crews will replace sidewalks, add decorative brick pavers and plant trees.
Streetscapes aims to bring a consistent look and feel to downtown.
Lafayette Economic Development Director Dennis Carson spoke with News 18 about the project.
"We're excited to continue it," Carson says. "It's made a big difference in the downtown. The sidewalks have been in pretty bad disrepair. Some of them go back to right after World War II."
Work is expected to start in January and finish in July.
Carson expects few disruptions to traffic and notes small businesses will still be accessible during construction.