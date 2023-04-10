Concern Over Chuck Hockema's Book List Request at LSC Board Meeting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette school corporation held its monthly school board meeting Monday, April 10th.
One item that was not on the meeting’s agenda was board member Chuck Hockema's book list request.
Hockema requested a list of book material's taught in all LSC classrooms just a few weeks ago. The initial email, sent out by school principals, states that the book list was due April 7th of 2023.
Since the email was sent out requesting a list of books for board member Hockema, LSC superintendent Les Huddle has sent a follow up email telling teachers the request is on hold for now and they do not need to send a list by April 7th.
Regardless of the pause, people spoke out against the request at the monthly board meeting.
Professor at Purdue and Ivy tech, Betty Tonzing says being a member of the school board does not qualify you to review curriculum.
“There is no problem with professional review of educational course material. This happens all the time in education by those qualified to do evaluations who are carefully vetted for their ability to do these evaluations. And most of us in this room are not likely qualified and even sitting on a school board does not make one qualified but there are many people who pass that vetting,” Said Tonzing.
Tonzing goes on to also mention that she fears the request for curriculum could send a message to teachers that board members do not trust them.
Only two people spoke during public participation at the meeting. Both speakers were in opposition to Hockema's request for a book list.