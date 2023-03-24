Competency hearing held for Ji Min Sha murder case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A judge heard arguments Friday on whether a former Purdue student who's accused of stabbing his roommate to death is competent to stand trial.
Two doctors testified at Sha's competency hearing today. Both said he shows signs of schizophrenia and other mental illnesses but they need more information to confirm that.
The doctors testified that Sha is on two types of ADHD and Anti-psychotic medications. Both doctors testified that they believe he is not competent to stand trial for stabbing his roommate to death in their room at McCutcheon Hall last year.
Much of the doctors' analysis of Sha was based on a doctor appointed by defense attorneys. Each of the doctors who testified at today's hearing say they only spoke with Sha for about five minutes because he wouldn't cooperate with them.
Prosecutors said that makes their testimony potentially biased in favor of the defendant.