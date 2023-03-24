Competency hearing held for Ji Min Sha murder case

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will  combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Friday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 15.3 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall tomorrow morning. It will
rise to 16.7 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall again but
remain above flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS EXPECTED SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to
west winds in the afternoon

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

Competency hearing held for Ji Min Sha murder case

Ji Min Sha arriving at the Tippecanoe County Jail

Ji Min Sha arrives at the Tippecanoe County Jail

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A judge heard arguments Friday on whether a former Purdue student who's accused of stabbing his roommate to death is competent to stand trial.

Two doctors testified at Sha's competency hearing today. Both said he shows signs of schizophrenia and other mental illnesses but they need more information to confirm that.

The doctors testified that Sha is on two types of ADHD and Anti-psychotic medications. Both doctors testified that they believe he is not competent to stand trial for stabbing his roommate to death in their room at McCutcheon Hall last year.

Much of the doctors' analysis of Sha was based on a doctor appointed by defense attorneys. Each of the doctors who testified at today's hearing say they only spoke with Sha for about five minutes because he wouldn't cooperate with them.

Prosecutors said that makes their testimony potentially biased in favor of the defendant.

