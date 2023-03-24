Competency hearing Friday for Ji Min Sha murder case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A judge will hear arguments tomorrow on whether the former Purdue student accused of stabbing his roommate to death is competent to stand trial.
Three doctors have examined Ji Min Sha, but prosecutors say he's only cooperated with one of them.
Prosecutors say Sha was evaluated by two doctors this month. Both doctors found Sha is currently incompetent to stand trial, but noted they were unable to conduct a full evaluation because Sha refused to comply.
Sha was evaluated by an expert his attorneys chose in January, and according to prosecutors, that doctor was the only one he complied with.
Circuit Judge Sean Persin will hear arguments from both sides at 12:30 Friday March 24.
