 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community mourns one-year anniversary of deputies' fatal crash

  • 0
Police agencies and other community members gathered Sunday to place a memorial cross and flowers at the site of the crash.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The community is recognizing the one-year anniversary of a tragedy involving two law enforcement officers.

As we've reported, Carroll County Deputy Noah Rainey and jail Deputy Dane Northcutt were killed in a car crash last year.

Northcutt was riding along with Rainey to assist the Rossville town marshal with a police pursuit.

Rainey lost control of his cruiser for an unknown reason and struck a utility pole in Sedalia in Clinton County.

Police agencies and other community members gathered Sunday to place a memorial cross and flowers at the site of the crash.

In a statement, Sheriff Tony Liggett says, in part, Rainey and Northcutt are "gone but never forgotten."

Recommended for you