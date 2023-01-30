Community mourns one-year anniversary of deputies' fatal crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The community is recognizing the one-year anniversary of a tragedy involving two law enforcement officers.
As we've reported, Carroll County Deputy Noah Rainey and jail Deputy Dane Northcutt were killed in a car crash last year.
Northcutt was riding along with Rainey to assist the Rossville town marshal with a police pursuit.
Rainey lost control of his cruiser for an unknown reason and struck a utility pole in Sedalia in Clinton County.
Police agencies and other community members gathered Sunday to place a memorial cross and flowers at the site of the crash.
In a statement, Sheriff Tony Liggett says, in part, Rainey and Northcutt are "gone but never forgotten."