Committee working on plans to reduce Tippecanoe County's carbon footprint

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan Committee will take several measures this year in an ongoing effort to protect the local environment. The plans stem from a partnership with Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute. Now, the committee is seeking community input on how to proceed.
The committee, which consists of leaders from the City of Lafayette, City of West Lafayette, and Tippecanoe County, is putting two main plans together. Both are expected to be finished before the end of the year. One plan is a greenhouse gas reduction plan, and the other is a county-wide tree planting plan.
The committee is working on these projects together with IU as part of the university’s 2022 Resilience Cohort.
To create the greenhouse gas reduction plan, the committee will use the results of a greenhouse gas inventory conducted in Tippecanoe County in 2021. The inventory measures some of the largest contributors of carbon dioxide emissions in the county.
Margy Deverall with the City of Lafayette says the three local governments will use the data from the inventory to determine how to lower emissions.
"In the plan, we will decide, ‘What's our goal?’ We're not going to be [net] zero [carbon emissions] in the next five years,” Deverall said. “Whatever percent or amount of carbon dioxide we have, we will start working on reducing that."
Deverall says cheaper and easier fixes will happen first, but it can't stop there.
"We'd start working on those right away,” Deverall said, “but [also] look at the ones that we think are going to have the greatest impact and start putting things in place to do those."
Michael Thompson with the county serves on this joint leadership committee. He says these plans are critical because climate change affects everyone. He adds the impact on farmers, for example, shows why everyone has a vested interest in protecting the environment.
"When that impacts our crops, that impacts our economy and our business,” Thompson said. “That impacts the livelihood of those around us. I believe that it's an issue that really will impact all of us. I think that we all have a stake in this matter and that we all can collectively work to find a solution."
As for the other part of this project, the tree planting plan will come after the committee conducts a community-wide tree canopy assessment this summer. City of Lafayette Urban Forester Tim Detzner says the assessment will begin in June and continue through mid-August.
Detzner says the team will use satellite imagery as part of the assessment.
"Specifically with that satellite imagery, we'll identify those areas where there is a lack of tree canopy and then zero in on those areas and then identify where planting is actually possible and then develop the plan through that assessment,” Detzner said.
All three government officials say the public will play an important role in helping the committee create this plan. The group will be hosting the Greater Lafayette Green Expo on Sunday, June 5, to gather input from community members. News 18 will have more information about the expo in the coming weeks.